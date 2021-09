A person is dead following a single car crash in Accokeek, Maryland Saturday night.

Prince George’s County Police say the driver of the vehicle veered off the road and crashed while traveling on Bealle Hill Road toward Berry Road.

Officers responded to the crash at around 11 p.m. Saturday. The driver died on scene, according to Prince George’s Police Department.

Police said they’re investigating what led up to the crash.