Landover man charged with murder, attempted murder in District Heights shooting

De Lonta Terrence White, 32, of Landover, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other related charges following the shooting death of Shakir Taylor, 28, of District Heights, on Saturday.

Another man and a child were also shot during the incident, which detectives said happened in the 7600 of Marlboro Pike. Police said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

White and Taylor were “known to each other” and the shooting stemmed from “an on-going dispute,” according to a police news release.

White is being held on a no-bond status and is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Police ask anyone with more information call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device). The case number is 21-0041665.

Below is the area where the victims were found: