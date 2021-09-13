Man killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting identified

Authorities have identified the man killed in a Prince George's County, Maryland, shooting over the weekend.

Police said Shakir Taylor, 28, of District Heights, was found with a gunshot wound in an SUV in the 2000 block of Addison Road South around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and a child were hurt in the shooting; police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 7400 block of Marlboro Pike.

Below is the area where the victims were found:

Officials are still working to determine a motive and identify any suspects.

Police ask that anyone with more information call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device). The case number is 21-0041665.