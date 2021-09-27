Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Arrests made after shooting at Branch Avenue Metro station

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 27, 2021, 5:06 PM

Two of the people who were injured in a shooting at the Branch Avenue Metro Station in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday afternoon have been arrested and charged.

The Metro Transit Police Department said officers responded to an altercation involving four people at about 5:15 p.m. Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in the shooting.

On Monday, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said Na’im Claude Blair, 18, from Clinton, Maryland, and a 17-year-old male were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun.

All three of those injured were hospitalized.

Metro Transit Police confirmed that four guns were recovered at the scene. Although one juvenile male suffered life-threatening injuries, police did not provide an update on his condition.

