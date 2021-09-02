CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
2 killed in shooting inside apartment complex in Suitland

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 2:35 AM

Two men are dead after a shooting inside a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Suitland Road just west of Swan Road in Suitland.

Prince George’s County police found the two men shot to death inside an apartment.

No arrests have been made, and police have no known suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. A cash record is being offered.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

