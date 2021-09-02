2 killed in shooting inside apartment complex in Suitland

Two men are dead after a shooting inside a Prince George's County, Maryland, apartment complex Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Suitland Road just west of Swan Road in Suitland.

Prince George’s County police found the two men shot to death inside an apartment.

No arrests have been made, and police have no known suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. A cash record is being offered.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.