‘Shootout’ at Prince George’s Co. shopping center leaves 4 critically injured

Local police in Seat Pleasant are receiving assistance from the Prince George's County Police Department after a "shootout" occurred at the Addison Plaza Shopping Center around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department will be assisting Seat Pleasant police in the investigation into the shooting that happened at the Addison Plaza Shopping Center around 3 p.m.

Four males — two adults and two teenagers — are in critical, but stable condition, according to Seat Pleasant Deputy Police Chief D.T. Harris.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the 6300 block of Central Avenue. When they arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical, but stable condition.

Shortly after, police got a call about another male who had turned up at a D.C. hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

“The other two … they left the scene and showed up at an area hospital,” Harris said of the third and fourth males. None have life-threatening injuries as of Saturday afternoon.

Police do not have a motive behind the shootings yet, according to Harris.

“This was a shoot-out, not just a shooting — it is still a very fluid scene,” Harris said.

Harris said there were multiple people shooting back and forth, creating a crossfire of bullets. Police do not think any of the injured men were bystanders.

“We have recovered one gun here on the scene,” Harris said.

The two juveniles were between 14 and 15 years old, according to Harris.

While police said they have no information on the shooters, they are actively speaking to witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage taken from the surrounding area. The deputy police chief said he does not believe the shooting is related to a robbery.

“We will release more information as it becomes available on our social media platforms,” Harris said.