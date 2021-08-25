CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's schools accept…

Prince George’s schools accept over 12K kids into virtual learning program

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 25, 2021, 2:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Over 12,000 kids in kindergarten to sixth grade have been accepted into a virtual learning program in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

A spokeswoman with Prince George’s County Public Schools told WTOP that the program is meant as a short-term measure while the school system awaits the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

The county launched a waitlist for the program, after parents expressed interest in virtual learning amid the the spread of the delta variant in the region.

On Wednesday, the school system confirmed that it would be able to accommodate all students who had applied. Prince George’s schools said parents will receive direct communication from their school’s principal about virtual learning schedules.

Depending on the final number of students enrolled, students will either have a seat in a virtual learning classroom at their school or across schools, according to the school system.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up