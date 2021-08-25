Prince George’s schools accept over 12K kids into virtual learning program

Over 12,000 kids in kindergarten to sixth grade have been accepted into a virtual learning program in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A spokeswoman with Prince George’s County Public Schools told WTOP that the program is meant as a short-term measure while the school system awaits the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

The county launched a waitlist for the program, after parents expressed interest in virtual learning amid the the spread of the delta variant in the region.

On Wednesday, the school system confirmed that it would be able to accommodate all students who had applied. Prince George’s schools said parents will receive direct communication from their school’s principal about virtual learning schedules.

Depending on the final number of students enrolled, students will either have a seat in a virtual learning classroom at their school or across schools, according to the school system.

