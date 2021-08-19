CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Prince George’s Co. launches new web portal for health records

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 19, 2021, 8:17 AM

Prince George’s County, Maryland, officials have launched a new web portal for patients who receive county health services to better access and manage their records.

The MyChart online portal that debuted Wednesday seeks to give patients a more comprehensive way to view their electronic medical records and see customized reports built from their personal data.

The Prince George’s County Health Department said its clients can use the platform to more quickly and securely access test results, renew prescriptions, pay bills, manage their appointments and keep track of immunization records.

MyChart is provided as a free service powered by Wisconsin-based Epic Systems. Its software suites store electronic records for more than 250 million patients.

“The health department’s mission is to protect the health and well-being of every Prince Georgian, and that includes access to quality health care services,” Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter said in a news release.

“We are excited to work with Epic to harness the latest health care management innovations to give clients a greater connection to their health care needs, goals, and accomplishments, thereby improving the chances of better health outcomes in our communities.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

