Fire rips through Landover Hills apartment building

A fire ripped through all four floors of an apartment building in Landover Hills, Maryland, early Monday.

Prince George’s County firefighters were on the scene of the fire in the 4000 block of Warner Avenue at the Verona at Landover Hills just after 4 a.m.

Flames engulfed all floors of the four-story garden apartment building.

No one was hurt, but the fire displaced 12 adults and four children.

Approx 4:01am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Warner Ave in Landover Hills for a reported structure fire. On scene crews found a 4-story multi-family dwelling w/fire showing on all floors. Primary searches negative. Fire is out. Crews remain operating on scene. pic.twitter.com/fujqxGazOO — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 30, 2021

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the two-alarm blaze.