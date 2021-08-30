CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Fire rips through Landover Hills apartment building

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

August 30, 2021, 6:40 AM

A fire ripped through all four floors of an apartment building in Landover Hills, Maryland, early Monday.

Prince George’s County firefighters were on the scene of the fire in the 4000 block of Warner Avenue at the Verona at Landover Hills just after 4 a.m.

Flames engulfed all floors of the four-story garden apartment building.

No one was hurt, but the fire displaced 12 adults and four children.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the two-alarm blaze.

