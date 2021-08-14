CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Boy in stable condition after receiving CPR at Six Flags America

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

August 14, 2021, 11:30 PM

A boy who was given CPR after he was found in a pool at Six Flags America amusement park in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday afternoon, is now in stable condition.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m., at the Hurricane Harbor Water Park section of the park. News partners NBC Washington reported that the child was running away from his guardian when he slipped into the wave pool. He was underwater for several minutes before guests and lifeguards noticed and quickly pulled him out.

Six Flags staff and paramedics gave the boy CPR, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prince George’s County Fire Department said the child is under 10 years old. County police confirm with WTOP that the boy’s condition has stabilized and he is expected to survive.

His identity has not been released.

In a statement to WTOP, a Six Flags America spokesperson said its lifeguards and First Aid team assisted a guest who was “showing signs of distress.”

“We are pleased our lifeguards were able to utilize their training to offer lifesaving measures and we send our best to the guest and his family,” the statement said.

