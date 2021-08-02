2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Bowie police announce $500 incentive program for recruitment

Rob Woodfork | rwoodfork@wtop.com

August 2, 2021, 1:05 PM

The Bowie Police Department in Maryland is rolling out an incentive program designed to improve recruitment, offering citizens $500 for referring a successful police candidate and thousands of dollars as a signing bonus for the officers.

“Now more than ever it is vital for our community to be part of the process of shaping the way it is served. To encourage that involvement, we are offering a $500 incentive to anyone (yes, anyone!) who refers a successful police candidate to us,” Chief John Nesky said in a statement.

The program also makes successful new hires eligible for a signing bonus of between $3,000 and $9,000.

Nesky said he will talk more about the initiative at Bowie’s National Night Out Against Crime event at Allen Pond Park on Tuesday.

Rob Woodfork

Rob Woodfork is a versatile broadcaster with a broad range of experience. He can be heard in in WTOP's traffic center and on the Sports Desk and his byline is on WTOP.com as a web writer/editor and sports columnist.

