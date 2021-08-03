3 killed in 2 Prince George’s County crashes Sunday

Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday evening.

The Prince George’s County police said in a statement Monday a single-car crash killed two passengers on Lottsford Vista Road, in Lanham.

The police said in a statement that David Diaz Martinez, 25, of Hyattsville, and one other passenger, whose name has not been released yet, were killed when the driver lost control of the car they were riding in and hit a tree at about 7:30 p.m. The car crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lanes to pass another car and lost control when it returned to the westbound lanes, the police said.

The driver and the front-seat passenger were taken to a hospital with what the police called non-life threatening injuries.

They’re asking anyone with more information to call them at 301-731-4422. If you don’t want to give your name, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

The Maryland State Police said on Monday that Keith Dickerson Jr., 19, of Hughesville, was killed in a separate crash when a car in which he was a passenger lost control and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer when both were headed south on Route 5 past Allentown Road, in Camp Springs, at about 7:45 p.m.

Dickerson was in the front passenger seat. The driver and rear-seat passenger, and the driver of the tractor-trailed, were all taken to hospitals. The police are still investigating; they think speed may have been a factor, and charges are pending. The road was closed for about four hours.