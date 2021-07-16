Woman killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Listen now to WTOP News

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened just after 2:35 p.m. on Allentown Road near Joint Base Andrews.

The woman died at the scene.

A Prince George’s County police spokesperson said they have identified the driver who was behind the wheel during the fatal collision.

They did not confirm that the person has been arrested or what kind of charges could be faced.

The striking vehicle was also located and impounded.

Allentown Road reopened after investigators combed through the scene for over 90 minutes.

Below is the area where it happened.