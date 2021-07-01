Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Suspect in Temple Hills shooting death arrested, police say

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

July 1, 2021, 2:27 PM

A man believed to be responsible for a recent deadly shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Emanuel Honemond. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police)

Prince George’s County police said that Emanuel Honemond, 30, of Temple Hills, is in custody for his role in a June 18 shooting of 28-year-old Darrell Marshall of D.C.

Honemond has been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Around 7:15 p.m. on June 18, police said they responded to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Officers arrived to find Marshall suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot before he died at the scene, per authorities.

A police investigation determined that Marshall was killed over an ongoing dispute, and that he and Honemond knew each other.

Police said that Honemond is a resident in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive.

Below is the area where the shooting took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

