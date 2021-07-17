Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Shots fired near Univ. of Maryland campus

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

July 17, 2021, 2:47 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating reports of shots fired near the University of Maryland campus early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place on Baltimore Avenue near Melbourne Place.

There are no reports of any victims at this time.

University of Maryland police said they are looking for two male suspects last seen feeling the scene after the shooting. One was dressed in all black attire, while the second was wearing a white shirt with khaki pants.

Prince George’s County police will be taking over the investigation.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

