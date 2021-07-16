Shots fired at several Prince George’s Co. businesses

Police are investigating what led to several businesses being struck by gunshots in Prince George's County, Maryland, Thursday night.

According to a Hyattsville police spokesperson, the gunfire began at around 9:40 p.m. on Baltimore Avenue in Hyattsville.

Multiple businesses were struck by bullets, including the Busboys and Poets restaurant on Baltimore Avenue near Jefferson Street.

Police reported no injuries.

Officers are trying to determine what caused the shooting.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.