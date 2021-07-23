2020 Olympics: Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Pedestrian dies after driver strikes him in Laurel

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

July 23, 2021, 8:37 AM

A man is dead after a driver struck him early Friday in Laurel, Maryland, closing Baltimore Avenue for 2 1/2 hours.

At around 2:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a crash on Baltimore Avenue at Mulberry Street, where they found 22-year-old Ackeem Patrick Spence dead at the scene. Police did not indicate Spence’s hometown.

According to a preliminary investigation, Spence was wearing all-dark clothing while walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Jetta remained on the scene.

Maryland State Police said there were no signs of driver impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Baltimore Avenue was closed until about 5 a.m. due to the incident.

Below is a map where it happened:

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

