Pedestrian dies after driver strikes him in Laurel

A man is dead after a driver struck him early Friday in Laurel, Maryland, closing Baltimore Avenue for 2 1/2 hours.

At around 2:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a crash on Baltimore Avenue at Mulberry Street, where they found 22-year-old Ackeem Patrick Spence dead at the scene. Police did not indicate Spence’s hometown.

According to a preliminary investigation, Spence was wearing all-dark clothing while walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Jetta remained on the scene.

Maryland State Police said there were no signs of driver impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Baltimore Avenue was closed until about 5 a.m. due to the incident.

