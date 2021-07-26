Man dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire

Prince George's County firefighters responded around 10 p.m. for a fire in a two-story home within the 1900 block of Brewton Street, near Wintergreen Avenue.

A man is dead after a fire at a District Heights, Maryland, home on Sunday night.

Arriving to flames showing from the building, firefighters searched the residence and removed a man who had been trapped inside. He died after lifesaving efforts at the scene failed, the Prince George’s County Fire Department tweeted.

The victim’s identity had not been made public as of Monday morning.

Two firefighters were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

