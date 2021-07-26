2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
Man dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

July 26, 2021, 4:38 AM

A man is dead after a fire at a District Heights, Maryland, home on Sunday night.

Prince George’s County firefighters responded around 10 p.m. for a fire in a two-story home within the 1900 block of Brewton Street, near Wintergreen Avenue.

Arriving to flames showing from the building, firefighters searched the residence and removed a man who had been trapped inside. He died after lifesaving efforts at the scene failed, the Prince George’s County Fire Department tweeted.

The victim’s identity had not been made public as of Monday morning.

Two firefighters were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area:

