‘How do I move on?’ Mother of 3 children lost in Prince George’s County house fire speaks

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 6:29 AM

The mother of the three little girls killed in a house fire Monday in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, has spoken about the horror of losing her children. They were ages 9, 6 and 1.

“If you would’ve told me that, that would’ve been the last time, me kissing my babies, putting them to bed and saying goodnight. That that would’ve been my last time seeing them. I don’t wish this on nobody,” said Janise Creek, speaking with NBC Washington.

She described her girls as full of personality.

Her 9-year-old, Jayla, was headed to the fourth grade this fall and her 6-year-old, Nyjae, was the goofball and loved snacks. The baby, Najahari, had started walking. Her oldest daughter, an 11-year-old, was able to escape the fire.

Creek said the fire department told her the fire started in the kitchen.

“We woke up to, really, flames. Everything just expanded that fast,” she added.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been confirmed and a GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

