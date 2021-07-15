Man, child have life-threatening injuries following Prince George’s Co. fire

A man and a child are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire spread through a two-story home in Marlow Heights, Maryland.

A man and a child are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire spread through a two-story home in Marlow Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department spokesman Mike Yourishin said while putting out the fire, emergency crews removed the two, who were trapped in the home on Old Branch Avenue.

The blaze Wednesday afternoon started in the basement and spread throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Twelve children, three adults and five pets were displaced by the blaze.

More from 4500 block of Old Branch: Fire Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/K2kTYcAQ6r — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 14, 2021

Below is the area where it happened:

The American Red Cross and the Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management are assisting in the remediation effort.

Paul Carden with the American Red Cross said they have provided the victims with initial financial assistance, and emotional support volunteers will reach out to them. The Red Cross will also work toward tying the family with other community resources.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.