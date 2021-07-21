Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of transgender woman in Suitland

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 6:52 PM

A man suspected of fatally shooting a transgender woman in Suitland, Maryland, has been charged with murder and will be extradited to Prince George’s County from Virginia where he was arrested over the weekend after fleeing police and climbing onto the Metro tracks near Pentagon City.

Police in Prince George’s County said 27-year-old DeAllen Price of District Heights has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of 20-year-old Taya Ashton.

Ashton, who lived in Suitland, Maryland, was found shot to death in her apartment in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Price was arrested Sunday after running onto the Metro tracks, spurring a temporary shutdown of Metro service on some lines that afternoon. Police later said officers and a K9 unit searched the tracks and found a gun they said is linked to Ashton’s killing. On Sunday, the person fleeing police onto the Metro tracks was described only as a robbery suspect.

Police said they haven’t determined the motive but said they have recovered no evidence suggesting Ashton’s murder was related to her gender identity.

Editor’s note: This story has been edited to reflect Ashton’s name.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Crime News | Local News

