Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Arlington, VA News » Man causes 2 Metro…

Man causes 2 Metro shut downs while fleeing from police

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 18, 2021, 9:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man jumped onto Metro’s tracks while fleeing police in Virginia Sunday, causing the transit system to shut down twice and stranding over 200 passengers during one instance, according to authorities.

Metro officials said the man was a robbery suspect who was running from police in Arlington County, Virginia. He was first seen on Metro’s tracks around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

As a result, service was shut down on the Yellow and Blue lines between National Airport and L’Enfant Plaza so police could inspect the track.

Authorities were unable to find the man and service restarted just before 4 p.m.

About an hour later, a Metro train operator spotted the same man on the tracks again, this time when over 200 passengers were on the train.

“The train that spotted the individual was carrying approximately 210 customers, and was stationary outside of Pentagon City for approximately 30 minutes while third rail power was down for safety before being able to return to the station,” according to officials from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Medics were on the scene to evaluate the evacuated passengers, but no injuries were reported.

Metro Police apprehended the man and service resumed just before 5:30 p.m.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian contributed to this report.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up