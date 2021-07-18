Man causes 2 Metro shut downs while fleeing from police

A man jumped onto Metro's tracks while fleeing police in Virginia Sunday, causing two shut downs that left over 200 passengers stranded during one of the instances, according to authorities.

Metro officials said the man was a robbery suspect who was running from police in Arlington County, Virginia. He was first seen on Metro’s tracks around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

As a result, service was shut down on the Yellow and Blue lines between National Airport and L’Enfant Plaza so police could inspect the track.

Authorities were unable to find the man and service restarted just before 4 p.m.

About an hour later, a Metro train operator spotted the same man on the tracks again, this time when over 200 passengers were on the train.

“The train that spotted the individual was carrying approximately 210 customers, and was stationary outside of Pentagon City for approximately 30 minutes while third rail power was down for safety before being able to return to the station,” according to officials from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Medics were on the scene to evaluate the evacuated passengers, but no injuries were reported.

Metro Police apprehended the man and service resumed just before 5:30 p.m.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian contributed to this report.