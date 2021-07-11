Family shot at while driving on Beltway in Prince George’s Co.

A family of four was shot at by another driver while traveling on the Beltway in Prince George's County this weekend, police said.

The apparent road-rage shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on southbound I-495 near Branch Avenue.

Maryland State Police said a man was driving his wife and two daughters in a Mazda sedan, when a silver Honda Civic swerved in front of the man’s car.

The driver of the Mazda changed lanes and drove up next to the Honda, whose driver then took out a gun and fired three shots.

No one was hit by the bullets, but troopers found holes in the Mazda’s passenger door and window — inches away from the 15- and 8-year-old girls.

The suspected shooter then drove off in the silver Honda Civic with temporary Maryland tags.

No arrests have been made, and Maryland State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-568-8101.