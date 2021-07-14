Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 14-year-old Hyattsville boy with…

14-year-old Hyattsville boy with autism missing for second time

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 11, 2021, 3:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Police in Hyattsville, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Adrien Pleas, who has autism.

A 14-year-old boy from Hyattsville, Maryland, with autism has been reported missing for the second time in recent weeks, police said Sunday.

Hyattsville police said Adrien Pleas was last seen on Saturday night wearing a blue graphic T-shirt, black basketball shorts and black sneakers.

They’re warning anyone who spots him not to approach, as he may run away. They also said he may not respond verbally. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police at 301-985-5050.

Pleas was last reported missing on the morning of June 28, and found later that day by Sandra Juarez — a mother of a child with autism — who recognized Pleas from a photo released by Hyattsville police.

Juarez told WTOP that Pleas fled after she initially made contact with him, but she and her son followed until they caught up with him again. Juarez then spoke with him about a DVD he was carrying while she waiting on police to arrive.

Not feeling comfortable leaving Pleas with officers, Juarez took him to a nearby 7-11 and bought him snacks and let him play on her phone until his mother arrived to pick him up.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up