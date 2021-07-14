14-year-old Hyattsville boy with autism missing for second time

A 14-year-old boy from Hyattsville, Maryland, with autism has been reported missing for the second time in recent weeks, police said Sunday.

Hyattsville police said Adrien Pleas was last seen on Saturday night wearing a blue graphic T-shirt, black basketball shorts and black sneakers.

They’re warning anyone who spots him not to approach, as he may run away. They also said he may not respond verbally. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police at 301-985-5050.

Pleas was last reported missing on the morning of June 28, and found later that day by Sandra Juarez — a mother of a child with autism — who recognized Pleas from a photo released by Hyattsville police.

Juarez told WTOP that Pleas fled after she initially made contact with him, but she and her son followed until they caught up with him again. Juarez then spoke with him about a DVD he was carrying while she waiting on police to arrive.

Not feeling comfortable leaving Pleas with officers, Juarez took him to a nearby 7-11 and bought him snacks and let him play on her phone until his mother arrived to pick him up.