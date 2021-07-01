1 dead, 2 injured in Hyattsville shooting

One person is dead, and two people are injured after a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland.
The incident took place in Village Green Drive near Barlowe Road in Hyattsville Friday night.
Prince George’s County police are at the scene investigating what led to the shooting.
Below is a map of where the incident took place.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.
