1 dead, 2 hospitalized, WB Rt. 50 blocked after 2-car crash in Prince George’s

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 3:03 PM

A scene from the crash along the westbound side of Route 50 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Friday, July 9. (Courtesy Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire Department via Twitter)

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Prince George’s County that has caused major delays near the Maryland-D.C. line.

Around 12:30 p.m., Prince George’s Fire & EMS found two vehicles overturned on westbound Route 50 near Kenilworth Avenue. One person had been ejected; one was trapped and had to be extricated by a rescue squad.

The fire department said one person is dead and two were taken to a hospital — one of whom was flown by medevac. Another person was evaluated on the scene.

The westbound lanes of Route 50 are closed between Kenilworth Avenue and South Dakota Avenue Northeast for the crash investigation.

Inbound traffic on Route 50 cannot access New York Avenue and is diverted onto the southbound lanes of Kenilworth Avenue to D.C. 295.

The southbound ramp from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to New York Avenue is closed.

For more information on delays, stay with WTOP on 103.5 FM. for traffic on the 8s. And get more online.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

