1 dead, 2 hospitalized, WB Rt. 50 blocked after 2-car crash in Prince George’s

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Prince George’s County that has caused major delays near the Maryland-D.C. line.

Around 12:30 p.m., Prince George’s Fire & EMS found two vehicles overturned on westbound Route 50 near Kenilworth Avenue. One person had been ejected; one was trapped and had to be extricated by a rescue squad.

The fire department said one person is dead and two were taken to a hospital — one of whom was flown by medevac. Another person was evaluated on the scene.

The westbound lanes of Route 50 are closed between Kenilworth Avenue and South Dakota Avenue Northeast for the crash investigation.

Inbound traffic on Route 50 cannot access New York Avenue and is diverted onto the southbound lanes of Kenilworth Avenue to D.C. 295.

The southbound ramp from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to New York Avenue is closed.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.