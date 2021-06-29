Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
‘Black Hair Experience’ pop-up exhibit expands to the DC area

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 29, 2021, 2:19 PM

Instagram/Black Hair Experience
"The Black Hair Experience" features over 20 installations -- including what it calls "Instagrammable spaces."
Instagram/Black Hair Experience
One “Black Hair Experience” installation is a pit of hair curlers.

Instagram/Black Hair Experience
(1/3)
“The whole premise of the experience is to really further the message that all Black hair is beautiful,” said creator Elizabeth Austin.

She and partner Alisha Brooks started the interactive exhibit in Atlanta two years ago and are now expanding nationwide. Other exhibits are set to open in Dallas, Austin, Houston, New York and Los Angeles.

“The Black Hair Experience” features over 20 installations — including what it calls “Instagrammable spaces.”

As conversations around race and social justice continue in the wake of George Floyd’s murder last year, Austin said she hopes this year the exhibit will take on new meaning as it provides a reminder of the importance of self-love.

“Unfortunately, our hair is political,” she said. “We as Black people should have the choice to wear our hair as we choose. We’re really excited to be able to put this together, and it’s only the beginning for us.”

Tickets to “The Black Hair Experience” are available online and cost $32; a $52 VIP ticket includes a “swag bag.” The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays through next May.

Find more information on The Black Hair Experience website.

