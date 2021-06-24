Prince George’s remains deadliest Md. county for traffic, pedestrian deaths

Prince George's County continues to be Maryland's most dangerous county, in terms of traffic crashes and pedestrian deaths, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

New analysis of recent traffic data shows Prince George’s County, Maryland, is continuing an unsought distinction — the state’s most dangerous place to drive or walk.

“It was the deadliest county in traffic fatalities in the whole state of Maryland,” said John Townsend, spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

In 2020, 111 people died in traffic crashes in Prince George’s County: “That accounted for almost a third of all traffic deaths in the greater Washington area, 34.2%,” Townsend said.

The number was even higher for people walking on area roads.

“The county accounted for almost four in 10 pedestrian deaths in 2020, 38.7%,” said Townsend, citing recent data reported by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

The situation is not new for Prince George’s County. Since 2015, the county has had the highest number of traffic fatalities every year, according to data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

The raw data comes from the federal government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA.

5 Year Trend For The Top 10 Counties of 2019 — Fatalities

Maryland Counties by 2019 Ranking Fatalities Percent of Total 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1 Prince Georges 96 78 99 103 107 18 15 18 20 21 2 Baltimore County 69 54 73 85 61 13 10 13 17 12 3 Baltimore City 42 53 44 34 44 8 10 8 7 8 4 Anne Arundel County 37 44 44 55 41 7 8 8 11 8 5 Montgomery County 47 42 33 34 37 9 8 6 7 7 6 Washington County 17 18 14 14 28 3 3 3 3 5 7 Frederick County 20 16 27 17 23 4 3 5 3 4 8 Howard County 18 23 17 20 23 3 4 3 4 4 9 Cecil County 16 21 31 26 19 3 4 6 5 4 10 Charles County 15 29 35 21 19 3 6 6 4 4 Sub Total 1.* Top Ten Counties 385 390 432 409 402 74 75 77 80 77 Sub Total 2.** All Other Counties 135 132 126 103 119 26 25 23 20 23 Total All Counties 520 522 558 512 521 100 100 100 100 100

“Prince George’s County is one of the largest counties in the region, and it has more vehicle miles traveled than any other county in the entirety of the Washington metro area,” Townsend said.

Vehicle Miles Traveled is a metric which measures the total number of miles driven by all drivers in a particular location.

With a large, spread-out county, such as Prince George’s County, people do a lot of driving there.

However, Townsend — speaking for AAA, which was created in 1902 to protect the rights and interests of drivers who pay dues — said change is needed in the county’s traffic safety culture.

The county has acknowledged its need to improve safety on its roads, establishing Vision Zero Prince George’s, with a mission statement aiming to have zero fatalities and serious injuries on its roadways by 2040.

Two Vision Zero task forces are already working: One is reviewing crash analysis reports to identify the county’s crash “hot spots” and propose roadway improvements. The second task force is working on public outreach efforts.