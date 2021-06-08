CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer on US 50 dies

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 10:26 AM

A woman walking on eastbound U.S. 50 in Maryland’s Prince George’s County died after she was struck by a tractor-trailer early Tuesday.

Maryland State Police said the tractor-trailer driver remained on the scene after striking the out-of-state woman east of U.S. 301 around 3:30 a.m.

Police have not released the woman’s identity, pending notification of her family. She died at the scene.

The initial investigation of the crash closed Route 50 for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.

 

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

