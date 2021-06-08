Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer on US 50 dies

A woman walking on eastbound U.S. 50 in Prince George's County died after she was struck by a tractor-trailer early Tuesday.

A woman walking on eastbound U.S. 50 in Maryland’s Prince George’s County died after she was struck by a tractor-trailer early Tuesday.

Maryland State Police said the tractor-trailer driver remained on the scene after striking the out-of-state woman east of U.S. 301 around 3:30 a.m.

Police have not released the woman’s identity, pending notification of her family. She died at the scene.

The initial investigation of the crash closed Route 50 for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.