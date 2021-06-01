CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 killed in Landover shooting

1 killed in Landover shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

June 16, 2021, 9:52 PM

A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

Prince George’s County police said an officer found the man lying on the roadway of a parking lot at 75th Avenue near Pennsy Drive just after 5 p.m.

He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have yet to name a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map of where the shooting took place is shown below.

