1 killed in Landover shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

Prince George’s County police said an officer found the man lying on the roadway of a parking lot at 75th Avenue near Pennsy Drive just after 5 p.m.

He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have yet to name a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

