As COVID-19 restrictions lift around DC region, Six Flags plans to play it safe

Visitors to Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro are being told to bring their masks with them this summer.

The summer theme park season is just around the corner but even though many the D.C. area’s many pandemic-related restrictions are being loosened, Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said it plans move ahead with caution.

“We still require all of our guests and our team members to wear masks at all times during their visits,” said Six Flags America Marketing Director Dave Johnson.

That includes the faster-moving thrill rides, but not the water rides.

He said they encourage visitors to plan ahead before leaving for the park.

“We’re also controlling capacity, so as a result we’ll ask you to make a reservation,” Johnson said.

Six Flags America said it plans to limit visitors to about 50% capacity to begin the summer, and while it’s possible some of the rules might ease as the summer continues, Johnson was not willing to speculate on that possibility.

Left unsaid is that an amusement park that caters to families, and children in particular, has to keep in mind that until more kids are vaccinated, not all parents are going to have the same comfort level and risk tolerance adults who are vaccinated might have.

“The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority,” said Johnson, who pointed out that Six Flags America employ “clean teams” who will go around wiping down surfaces and making sure hand-sanitizing stations are available around the park.

Markers have been set up in the waiting areas where people line up for rides to help people stay distanced from others and concession stands have more contactless payment options for people as well.

“We focused on those measures so our guests can focus on having fun,” said Johnson.