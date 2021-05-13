WATCH: WTOP takes a test spin on Six Flags new ‘Spinsanity’ ride

Six Flags’ newest thrill ride is inspired by Harley Quinn, the villainous girlfriend of DC Comics’ The Joker, but her ride is no joke. You won’t want to ride it on a full stomach.

“Harley Quinn’s Spinsanity will take 40 riders up to heights 150 feet, 15 stories in the air, swinging out at 120 degrees at speeds up to 70 miles per hour,” said the theme park’s marketing director, Dave Johnson. “It’s a thrill. Just when you think it won’t get any higher, it keeps going.”

If you like the rides that toss you upside down and sort of lift your stomach up, while the rest of your body floats, then this one is for you. Even then, you’ll probably hold on to your harness extra tight and be thankful that you heard the seatbelt click in before the ride started.

“It is the tallest, fastest, and most extreme pendulum ride in all of Maryland, D.C., and all of Virginia,” Johnson said.

Going 70 miles per hour is the easy part. It’s when you get to the top of the swing and pause in midair for a second with nothing but blue sky in your eyesight that really gets the adrenaline pumping.

“The apex of that swing you get some nice kind of floaty air time and you get a really unique perspective of the horizon as it swings out beyond horizontal,” said Johnson. Not that you’ll want to look that far to see if he’s pulling your leg.

If you’re a screamer, then you’ll be shrieking. Even if you’re not, odds are the person next to you will be letting you know just how high up you really are, because their screams will get louder and louder each time you climb.

In all, the ride lasts about three minutes. When you ride it, make sure it’s on an empty stomach. But you’ll still have to wait a good 10-20 minutes before you’re ready to actually eat anything. And if you like thrill rides, you won’t want to go eat anyway. You’ll want to go get back in line.