Prince George’s Co. extends hours at 3 vaccine clinics for weekend

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 1:42 PM

The Prince George’s County, Maryland, Health Department on Thursday announced that opening hours at three COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the county will be extended for the weekend.

The Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Center, at 7007 Bock Rd., Fort Washington, and the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center, at 7120 Contee Rd., Laurel, will be open Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex, at 8001 Sheriff Rd., Landover, is open those hours, as well as 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9.

As always, the shots are free, but you need an appointment. You can schedule one by going online at the Health Department website, or by calling 311 and pressing pound.

The clinics are open to anyone 16 or older, but those 16 or 17 have to have a parent or guardian with them at the clinic to fill out a consent form.

 

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

