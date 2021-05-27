Prince George’s Co. executive Alsobrooks says she won’t run for governor, will seek reelection

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she will be seeking reelection as county executive, dismissing claims that she would run in Maryland's gubernatorial race.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks dismissed claims that she would run in the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial race, restating that she will be seeking reelection as county executive instead.

“While I appreciate the confidence placed in me and the overwhelming support by so many who believe I can make positive changes as governor, I choose to continue building on our terrific momentum here, at home, in Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said in a statement on Wednesday night.

My full statement on my plans for the 2022 election: pic.twitter.com/Eud3odwZQ9 — Angela Alsobrooks (@TeamAlsobrooks) May 26, 2021

Alsobrooks told journalist Tom Sherwood in March that she is running for reelection as county executive, but at the time didn’t dispel the rumors that she was considering a bid for governor.

In her statement, Alsobrooks said she wants to focus on improving and expanding access to education, technology and health care as well as attracting new businesses and developing the blue line corridor within Prince George’s County. She added that she wants to “address imbalanced policing” in the county.

Alsobrooks also said that she wants to be present for her daughter as she gets closer to graduating high school.

“My Alexandra has been by my side my entire career in public office, and I want to be by hers at a time where she’s approaching college visits, studying for the SATs, and attending junior and senior prom,” she said.

Alsobrooks has been county executive since 2018 and has been working in the county’s government since 1997.

So far, only Tonya Sweat has registered to run against Alsobrooks for county executive.

A number of candidates, both Democrat and Republican, are planning on running in the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial race — Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is not eligible to seek reelection in the upcoming race.