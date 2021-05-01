Outer Loop reopened following fiery crash in Prince George’s County

A crash and vehicle fire caused the Outer Loop of the Beltway to shut down for cleanup and investigation Saturday morning.

All lanes were closed after a crash involving two vehicles that both caught fire around 3:30 a.m., according to Maryland State Police.

It happened just past MD-201/Kenilworth Avenue.

Maryland State Police said it is unclear how many people were in the vehicles at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that all lanes were once again open to traffic as of 8:20 a.m.