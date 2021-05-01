CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Outer Loop reopened following fiery crash in Prince George’s County

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 1, 2021, 8:37 AM

A crash and vehicle fire caused the Outer Loop of the Beltway to shut down for cleanup and investigation Saturday morning.

All lanes were closed after a crash involving two vehicles that both caught fire around 3:30 a.m., according to Maryland State Police.

It happened just past MD-201/Kenilworth Avenue.

Maryland State Police said it is unclear how many people were in the vehicles at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that all lanes were once again open to traffic as of 8:20 a.m.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

