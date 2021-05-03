Fort Washington father charged in infant son’s death

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man has been charged in the death of his 2-month-old son.

The arrest of Rodriquez Holeman, 31, of Fort Washington, comes after a medical examiner ruled that the boy’s April 23 death was a homicide.

On the day Rodriquez Holeman Jr. died, Prince George’s County police say, first responders found the boy unresponsive at a home. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

According to an autopsy by D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the boy died of head trauma with blunt force injury to the torso.

When questioning the infant’s father, Prince George’s County police say Holeman — who was in sole care and custody of his son at the time of the injuries — admitted to shaking the baby.

Holeman is accused of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse resulting in death, among other charges, police say.

He is being held without bond.