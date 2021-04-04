Update: Shelter in place at National Harbor lifted after gas leak is secured

Utility crews have secured a gas leak at National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland, so a shelter in place ordered for hotel guests Sunday morning has been lifted.

Utility crews have secured a gas leak at National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland, so a shelter in place ordered for hotel guests Sunday morning has been lifted.

“Utility crews have secured the leak. Visitors can now resume travel onto the grounds. The work site located at the intersection of Waterfront & Fleet Streets remains closed. Please avoid that area,” Prince George’s County Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Earlier Sunday morning, National Harbor hotel guests were order to sheltered in place with traffic being diverted away from the area, after a gas leak was discovered around 8 a.m.

Only local residents were allowed to enter the area near Waterfront and Fleet streets, where the gas leak was discovered, while utility crews tried to mend a broken 4 to 6-inch damaged gas line after it was struck by a construction crew.

The building closest to the gas leak is unoccupied, and crews have shut down the HVAC at the nearest hotel — where no gas readings have been detected inside, PGFD previously tweeted.