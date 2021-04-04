CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Update: Shelter in place at National Harbor lifted after gas leak is secured

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

April 4, 2021, 1:10 AM

Utility crews have secured a gas leak at National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland, so a shelter in place ordered for hotel guests Sunday morning has been lifted.

“Utility crews have secured the leak. Visitors can now resume travel onto the grounds. The work site located at the intersection of Waterfront & Fleet Streets remains closed. Please avoid that area,” Prince George’s County Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Earlier Sunday morning, National Harbor hotel guests were order to sheltered in place with traffic being diverted away from the area, after a gas leak was discovered around 8 a.m.

Only local residents were allowed to enter the area near Waterfront and Fleet streets, where the gas leak was discovered, while utility crews tried to mend a broken 4 to 6-inch damaged gas line after it was struck by a construction crew.

The building closest to the gas leak is unoccupied, and crews have shut down the HVAC at the nearest hotel — where no gas readings have been detected inside, PGFD previously tweeted.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

