CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's County police…

Prince George’s County police officer indicted after fellow officers report treatment of teen

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 12:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A longtime Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer has been indicted and suspended after several of his fellow officers told supervisors they witnessed his rough treatment of a handcuffed 17-year-old.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and interim Police Chief Hector Velez on Wednesday said Darryl Wormuth is suspended without pay after a grand jury indicted the officer on charges of assaulting the teen after he was taken into custody on Oct. 20, 2020.

“Officer Wormuth grabbed the victim by the neck, and assaulted him, while he was in handcuffs,” Braveboy said.

Velez said the officer grabbed the young man by the neck, “walked him over to his car, and placed him in his car.”

Velez called the incident a “troubling situation.”

“This is not the type of policing that our residents expect; it’s not the type of policing they deserve, and it certainly isn’t the type of policing that we condone in the Prince George’s County Police Department,” Velez said.

Velez said the teenager wasn’t hurt. Braveboy left open the possibility that other charges could be filed.

“We are continuing to investigate the issue of injuries, as well as the entire incident that occurred,” said Braveboy.

Braveboy and Velez applauded the officers who stepped in, saying their actions led to a prompt internal affairs investigation.

“Within four work days, this officer was suspended, and within five days after that, the case was brought over to [the prosecutor’s] office. They know what they did was right, and we will stand by them; we will support them through this,” Velez said.

Braveboy elaborated on the officers’ decision to come forward with information of wrongdoing.

“We all know that historically that has been frowned upon — not just in Prince George’s, but all over the country,” Braveboy said. Officers “have been ostracized, and oftentimes not given opportunities to be promoted.”

Velez emphasized: “We do not tolerate officers being retaliated against for coming forward with information.”

While not mentioned in the livestreamed news conference, in 2018 Wormuth had been hailed as a hero — including by Gov. Larry Hogan — for rescuing a baby girl who was left in a hot car.

Wormuth, who has been a Prince George’s County officer since 2007, turned himself in Tuesday evening. He is free on a $10,000 bond, according to Braveboy’s office.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

May We Say Thank You 2021

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

Union leaders say staffing shortages are stretching their agencies thin

OMB tells agencies how they can win some of the $1B in the Technology Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up