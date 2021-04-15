Prince George’s County hints at pitch to keep Washington Football Team

Prince George's County hinted at the planning stages of developing incentives to convince the Washington Football Team to stay in Maryland.

During a virtual roundtable discussing the recently ended Maryland General Assembly session and the $1.6 billion in state aid secured, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hinted at the development of a year-round sports and entertainment venue.

“We’re hoping to have restaurants and have other entertainment and many other community uses that will go on all year long,” said Alsobrooks, who didn’t provide any other specifics about potential vendors.

Alsobrooks said they are also seeking to attract the team’s practice facility to relocate from its current home in Ashburn, Virginia, and to encourage the franchise to set up their corporate headquarters at what she referred to as a “premiere sports and entertainment destination.”

Alsobrooks suggested that the approval of online sports betting and in-stadium sportsbook wagering by the state legislature will help build their case.

“Sports betting, of course, we believe will be a key part of the pitch that we’re making to retain the Washington Football Team,” Alsobrooks said.

Prince George’s County will have the team at FedEx Field in Landover until the year 2027, but the franchise has signaled they might eventually leave and return to D.C.

The Washington Football Team has expressed interest in possibly building a new stadium at the site of the old RFK Stadium once it’s demolished.