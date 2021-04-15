CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's County hints…

Prince George’s County hints at pitch to keep Washington Football Team

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

April 15, 2021, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County hinted at the planning stages of developing incentives to convince the Washington Football Team to stay in Maryland.

During a virtual roundtable discussing the recently ended Maryland General Assembly session and the $1.6 billion in state aid secured, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hinted at the development of a year-round sports and entertainment venue.

“We’re hoping to have restaurants and have other entertainment and many other community uses that will go on all year long,” said Alsobrooks, who didn’t provide any other specifics about potential vendors.

Alsobrooks said they are also seeking to attract the team’s practice facility to relocate from its current home in Ashburn, Virginia, and to encourage the franchise to set up their corporate headquarters at what she referred to as a “premiere sports and entertainment destination.”

Alsobrooks suggested that the approval of online sports betting and in-stadium sportsbook wagering by the state legislature will help build their case.

“Sports betting, of course, we believe will be a key part of the pitch that we’re making to retain the Washington Football Team,” Alsobrooks said.

Prince George’s County will have the team at FedEx Field in Landover until the year 2027, but the franchise has signaled they might eventually leave and return to D.C.

The Washington Football Team has expressed interest in possibly building a new stadium at the site of the old RFK Stadium once it’s demolished.

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

When it comes to open source, culture continues to eat strategy, policy for lunch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up