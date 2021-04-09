Bowie Baysox ready to welcome fans back

The Bowie Baysox said it continues to work with Prince George's County, Gov. Hogan's office, the CDC and Major League Baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baseball fans will be allowed back to Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie, Maryland, for the 2021 Baysox season, the team said.

Prince George’s Stadium will “operate at between 25-30% capacity to begin the 2021 season,” the Bowie Baysox said in a post on the team’s website. The stadium seating bowl will be set up “so that each party will be at least six feet from the next.”

The team, which is the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, said ensuring the safety of fans, employees and players is “our first priority,” adding that policies will be updated throughout the season as needed.

The Bowie Baysox said it continues to work with Prince George’s County, Gov. Hogan’s office, the CDC and Major League Baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Single game tickets for all home games in May will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 26 beginning at 10 a.m.