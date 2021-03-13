Woman dead after Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

A woman's body was found in Prince George's County Saturday morning, and police say they have determined it was a hit-and-run.

Maryland State Police said around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers were sent to the area of Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road for the discovery of a body. An early investigation determined she had been hit by a vehicle, which then left the area.

Investigators believe the woman was walking near the edge of the road on southbound MD-4 when she was hit. Evidence at the scene led police to believe the striking vehicle may have been a 1996 to 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML320. There were no witnesses to the incident.

The woman’s identity is still unknown.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at (301)-568-8101.