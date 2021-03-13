CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Woman dead after Prince…

Woman dead after Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 13, 2021, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman’s body was found in Prince George’s County Saturday morning, and police say they have determined it was a hit-and-run.

Maryland State Police said around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers were sent to the area of Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road for the discovery of a body. An early investigation determined she had been hit by a vehicle, which then left the area.

Investigators believe the woman was walking near the edge of the road on southbound MD-4 when she was hit. Evidence at the scene led police to believe the striking vehicle may have been a 1996 to 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML320. There were no witnesses to the incident.

The woman’s identity is still unknown.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at (301)-568-8101.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

hit-and-run

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up