Prince George’s County to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 11, 2021, 11:32 AM

A continued downward trend in COVID-19 numbers in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has prompted a loosening of the coronavirus safety restrictions.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said at a media briefing Thursday that beginning Friday at 5 p.m., the capacity limit for businesses will be raised to 50%, including indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms, houses of worship and other establishments. The limit on indoor private gatherings will be 20 people, while outdoor gatherings will be capped at 50.

“Our reopening will move at a different pace to the rest of the state,” Alsobrooks said, referring to Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening orders from earlier this week, but “Our metrics tell us that we can safely do more than we are currently doing.”

The briefing is ongoing; this report will be updated.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

