Prince George’s County to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

A continued downward trend in COVID-19 numbers in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has prompted a loosening of the coronavirus safety restrictions.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said at a media briefing Thursday that beginning Friday at 5 p.m., the capacity limit for businesses will be raised to 50%, including indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms, houses of worship and other establishments. The limit on indoor private gatherings will be 20 people, while outdoor gatherings will be capped at 50.

“Our reopening will move at a different pace to the rest of the state,” Alsobrooks said, referring to Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening orders from earlier this week, but “Our metrics tell us that we can safely do more than we are currently doing.”

The briefing is ongoing; this report will be updated.

