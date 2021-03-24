Prince George’s Co. Public Schools: Spring breakers traveling out of state will need to quarantine

Prince George's County Public Schools officials want to make sure students and staff who travel during spring break don't bring the coronavirus back with them.

An announcement from the Maryland school system this week that spells out student guidelines for spring break travel noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend against traveling, even for people who are fully vaccinated.

Students and staff who do travel outside Maryland should get a COVID-19 test three to five days after travel and self-quarantine for seven days after travel, the school system said.

Even if their test comes back negative, the school system advises they should stay home and self-quarantine for the full seven days. If students and staff don’t get tested, they should self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Students can continue virtual learning during their quarantine.

For in-state travel, the school system said COVID-19 tests aren’t necessary and no quarantine is required, either.

The school system’s spring break runs from March 29 through April 5. Under a phased return to classrooms, elementary, special education and high school senior students are set to begin returning to school buildings starting April 8.

If you plan to travel internationally, the CDC says you will need to get tested no more than three days before you travel by air back into the United States and show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight.

Other school systems in the area are recommending similar spring break travel precautions.

In neighboring Montgomery County, a letter to parents warned against nonessential travel.