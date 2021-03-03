CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
3 more arrested in home invasion death of well-known Laurel attorney

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 16, 2021, 3:45 PM

Three more people have been arrested in connection with a Laurel, Maryland, home invasion that left a well-known attorney dead.

Fabian Tinsley, 19, of Hyattsville, and Sam Mofor, 19, of Bowie, were arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Laurel police said.

Tinsley and Mofor are both charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, home invasion, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Michael Phelps, 20, of Bowie, was arrested the previous Monday, March 8, and charged as an accessory after the fact. He stands accused of “disposing of evidence related to this homicide,” police said.

Authorities said additional evidence was collected from the three suspects’ homes.

Brian Bregman was killed in his home during a burglary on Feb. 3. He had his own law practice in Laurel and served as a D.C. police reserve officer for 16 years.

Two others were arrested in February.

Marie Nancy Hassan, 23, of Hyattsville, and Caleb Rinwi Gonga, 21, of Lanham, are facing a host of charges, including first-degree murder.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

