Reserve DC police officer’s death in Laurel investigated as homicide

A volunteer D.C. police officer has been found dead inside his home in Laurel, Maryland, and police are investigating it as a homicide.

The Laurel Police Department responded just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a possible burglary at a home on Main Street.

Inside, they found the body of 43-year-old Brian Bregman.

At the time of his death, Bregman was a reserve D.C. police officer. It’s a position he had held for 16 years. Bregman was also an attorney.

Police have not shared how Bregman died. His body has been released to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Laurel Police Department spokesperson Laura Guenin said that they are following up on numerous leads and looking for help from the public.

“(It happened) right on our Main Street, which is a well-traveled area. So anybody … if they think they saw anything that comes to mind, we want to hear all tips,” Guenin said.

Tipsters can call the Laurel Police Department’s criminal investigations division at (301)-498-0092, or send anonymous tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

“It’s extremely rare. We had no homicides at all last year,” Guenin said.