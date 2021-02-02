2 arrested in deadly Laurel home invasion

Police in Laurel, Maryland, have made two arrests in connection to a home burglary that left a well-known attorney dead.

Marie Nancy Hassan, 23, of Hyattsville, and Caleb Rinwi Gonga, 21, of Lanham, are facing a host of charges, including first-degree murder.

Brian Bregman was killed in his home during a burglary on the 500 block of Main Street on Feb. 3.

According to authorities, Bregman knew one of the suspects.

During a news conference, Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill said Hassan and Bregman were “acquaintances” but would not elaborate.

“Mr. Bregman apparently invited Ms. Hassan to his residence on Main Street during the evening hours of Jan. 30th,” which was four days before police found Bregman dead, Hamill said.

Hamill said Hassan and the other suspects then conspired to return to burglarize Bregman’s home.

Investigators are currently looking for at least two other people who were believed to be at the scene.

Authorities also assured residents that there is no continued threat and that the crime was targeted with robbery as the motive.

“To the people of Laurel and the surrounding community, we don’t believe you’re in any danger,” Hamill said.

Bregman had his own law practice in Laurel and served as a D.C. police reserve officer for 16 years.