2 firefighters injured in Ft. Washington blaze

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 29, 2021, 2:34 PM

Two firefighters were hurt battling a house fire in Fort Washington, Maryland, on Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Donald Fletcher Jr. said the firefighters were taken to a trauma center with burn injuries.

The fire started around 8 a.m.

“Upon arrival, units found heavy fire conditions in the rear behind extending into the interior and began an aggressive interior attack,” Fletcher said. “The homeowners left prior to the fire.”

Fletcher said heavy winds presented a challenge.

“We had wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mile an hour, which only increased the fire load,” he said, adding that crews managed to contain the fire.

Two people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Sunday, another Prince George’s County firefighter was injured in Landover.

