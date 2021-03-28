Early morning Maryland fires displace 4, injure firefighter

Two fires in Maryland — one in Landover and one in North Potomac — left a total of four people without place to stay during Sunday's twilight hours.

A Prince George’s County firefighter was taken to a trauma center with burn injuries, after a fire tore through a Landover, Maryland, home early Sunday morning.

It was one of two fires in Maryland that left a total of four people without a place to stay during Sunday’s twilight hours.

The first fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the garage of a two-story North Potomac home on the 14100 block of Saddle River Drive. The fire was already widespread when Montgomery County firefighters arrived. More than 50 personnel were called to help douse the flames, which were brought under control before 4 a.m.

Update — 14112 Saddle River Dr, N Potomac. 2-sty single family house; 2 residents self rescued; Cause, undetermined; Area of Origin, garage (based on witness statement); Damage ~$1.2M; 2 people displaced; >50 FFs on scene, no injury https://t.co/k20FTkLh5t pic.twitter.com/Etjeo0RVn0 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 28, 2021

The fire caused about $1.2 million in damage and a partial collapse of the home, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Everyone inside escaped without injury, but the fire displaced the home’s two residents.

Less than two hours after that fire started, a separate fire erupted in a Landover garage on Finch Court, which neighbors FedEx Field. As firefighters were working to put it out, the roof collapsed. One firefighter was transported to a trauma center with burn injuries, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Approx 4am, #PGFD units responded to 8100 blk of Finch Ct. in Landover for a structure fire. On scene, crews found 2-story single-family home w/fire showing from attached garage. Residents self-evacuated. A May Day was sounded when roof collapsed. 1 firefighter injured. (More) pic.twitter.com/8Wl8zmGpuS — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) March 28, 2021

Both residents made it out uninjured, but were also displaced from their home. Firefighters extinguished the flames before 6 a.m.