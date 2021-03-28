CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Early morning Maryland fires displace 4, injure firefighter

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

March 28, 2021, 8:50 AM

A Prince George’s County firefighter was taken to a trauma center with burn injuries, after a fire tore through a Landover, Maryland, home early Sunday morning.

It was one of two fires in Maryland that left a total of four people without a place to stay during Sunday’s twilight hours.

The first fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the garage of a two-story North Potomac home on the 14100 block of Saddle River Drive. The fire was already widespread when Montgomery County firefighters arrived. More than 50 personnel were called to help douse the flames, which were brought under control before 4 a.m.

The fire caused about $1.2 million in damage and a partial collapse of the home, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Everyone inside escaped without injury, but the fire displaced the home’s two residents.

Less than two hours after that fire started, a separate fire erupted in a Landover garage on Finch Court, which neighbors FedEx Field. As firefighters were working to put it out, the roof collapsed. One firefighter was transported to a trauma center with burn injuries, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Both residents made it out uninjured, but were also displaced from their home. Firefighters extinguished the flames before 6 a.m.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

