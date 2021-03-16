16 people displaced, 4 taken to hospital after Clinton town house fire

Over a dozen residents were displaced and four taken to area hospitals after a large fire in a residential neighborhood in Clinton, Maryland, early Monday morning.
Prince George’s County firefighters were dispatched to 5521 East Boniwood Turn at 3:28 a.m. for a town house fire. Crews arrived to find the fire burning on all three floors of the middle-of-the-row building, and the fire had spread to at least four surrounding units.
UPDATE on total civilian patients and # of displaced from Clinton fire: EMS transported a total of 2 adults and 2 pediatric patients to area hospitals for evaluation. @PGCountyOEM will be assisting a total of 16 residents displaced from four units. Earlier images from scene: pic.twitter.com/SKHm47KctJ
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) March 15, 2021
Fire personnel assisted a total of 16 people who were displaced by the fire. Residents of the town house where the fire originated self-evacuated, while crews helped neighbors get to safety.
A second alarm was called so additional resources could be brought in to contain the fire. Two adults and two children were transported to hospitals for evaluation.
Below is a map of the area: