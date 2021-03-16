CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
16 people displaced, 4 taken to hospital after Clinton town house fire

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 15, 2021, 10:43 AM

Over a dozen residents were displaced and four taken to area hospitals after a large fire in a residential neighborhood in Clinton, Maryland, early Monday morning.

Prince George’s County firefighters were dispatched to 5521 East Boniwood Turn at 3:28 a.m. for a town house fire. Crews arrived to find the fire burning on all three floors of the middle-of-the-row building, and the fire had spread to at least four surrounding units.

Fire personnel assisted a total of 16 people who were displaced by the fire. Residents of the town house where the fire originated self-evacuated, while crews helped neighbors get to safety.

A second alarm was called so additional resources could be brought in to contain the fire. Two adults and two children were transported to hospitals for evaluation.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

