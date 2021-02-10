CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Prince George’s County teachers’ union wants safety agreement before return to classrooms

Dick Uliano

February 10, 2021, 11:09 PM

The teachers’ union in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said key safety measures must be met before teachers and students return to their classrooms.

In an open letter to its members dated Feb. 8, the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association said the school system has not yet addressed its request for investment in facilities upgrades, specifically adequate air-filtration systems in every room where there are students and teachers.

Also needed, according to the letter, is investment in COVID-19 testing, tracing and vaccination, with vaccinations phased in and aligned with those being asked to go back in buildings.

The letter signed by Theresa Dudley, president of the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, said the union wants to develop jointly with the school system a safety agreement for the return to school buildings.

Still lacking, according to the letter, among other things are clear plans, protocols and communication when there are COVID-19 outbreaks at schools.

The union is also seeking hazard pay for its members and also wants what it calls reasonable self-directed time for educators to transition from distance to in-person learning.

WTOP has reached out to Prince George’s County Public Schools for comment on the letter.

